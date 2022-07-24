Beacon Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, Beacon has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $307,104.04 and $1,233.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

