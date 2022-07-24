Beacon Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, Beacon has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $307,104.04 and $1,233.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003904 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00144227 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008208 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000138 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000062 BTC.
- Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000075 BTC.
Beacon Profile
Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.
