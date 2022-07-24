Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Raised to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of BVNRY stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.22. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $48.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

