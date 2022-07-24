BarnBridge (BOND) 24 Hour Volume Tops $379.57 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded up 35.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One BarnBridge coin can currently be purchased for about $20.94 or 0.00092724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 206.2% higher against the dollar. BarnBridge has a market cap of $148.34 million and approximately $379.57 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,583.72 or 0.99994040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,083,666 coins. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarnBridge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BarnBridge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BarnBridge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

