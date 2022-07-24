Barclays Trims Renishaw (LON:RSW) Target Price to GBX 3,975

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 4,200 ($50.21) to GBX 3,975 ($47.52) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Renishaw from GBX 6,600 ($78.90) to GBX 5,100 ($60.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Renishaw Stock Down 0.6 %

RSW stock opened at GBX 4,230 ($50.57) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 2,363.13. Renishaw has a 1-year low of GBX 3,420 ($40.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,600 ($66.95). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,911.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,145.01.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

