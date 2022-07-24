Barclays Lowers Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $13.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a buy rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

