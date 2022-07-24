Barclays Lowers Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target to $43.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CUZ. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of CUZ opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.05. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 194,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Articles

