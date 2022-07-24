Barclays Cuts Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $44.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunoco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.14. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $46.95.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.43. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 70.31%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sunoco will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.00%.

Insider Activity at Sunoco

In other news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $177,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunoco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,959,000 after purchasing an additional 80,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sunoco by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,745 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 371,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 249,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

