Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Trimmed by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Bank of America by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Bank of America by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 34,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.7 %

BAC opened at $33.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $269.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

