Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AYASF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

OTC:AYASF opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.36. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

