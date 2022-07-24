AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €32.20 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($32.53) target price on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CS. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.29) price target on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.32) price target on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.30) price target on AXA in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.34) price target on AXA in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($28.28) price objective on AXA in a report on Monday, July 11th.

AXA Price Performance

EPA:CS opened at €21.21 ($21.42) on Wednesday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($22.35) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($27.97). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.87.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

