Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,226 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $220.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

