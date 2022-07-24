Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,698 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $195.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.