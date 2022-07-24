Aua Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. Kraft Heinz makes up 0.6% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.74. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

