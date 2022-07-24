Aua Capital Management LLC Purchases 463 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aua Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in AbbVie by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 123,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $148.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.93 and a 200 day moving average of $149.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

