Aua Capital Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 215.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.8% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $169.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.87. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $458.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,289.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,289.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,040,633. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $273.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

