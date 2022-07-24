AstroTools Hits Market Capitalization of $167,027.45 (ASTRO)

AstroTools (ASTRO) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. AstroTools has a total market capitalization of $167,027.45 and approximately $6.00 worth of AstroTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AstroTools has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AstroTools coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0557 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AstroTools Profile

AstroTools (CRYPTO:ASTRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. AstroTools’ total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. AstroTools’ official website is astrotools.io. AstroTools’ official Twitter account is @astronautcap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AstroTools

According to CryptoCompare, “Astronaut is an strategic and tactical investment platform. The Astronaut Team will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a trust and efficient way to invest in the Initial Coin Offerings. Astronaut will base the creation of the platform on its own research company (Picolo Research) with 10,000 subscribers and a track of timely and accurate assessments of ICO quality. Astrounaut token (ASTRO) will benefit the users, every month, with the ownership of a basket of analyst-recommended tokens. Also, the tokens will benefit users as shareholders of the platform's income. “

