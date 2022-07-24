Ascential (LON:ASCL) Price Target Cut to GBX 390

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 430 ($5.14) to GBX 390 ($4.66) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASCL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.26) to GBX 360 ($4.30) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 433.33 ($5.18).

Get Ascential alerts:

Ascential Trading Down 0.5 %

Ascential stock opened at GBX 306.60 ($3.67) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 288.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 319.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 2.59 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 456.80 ($5.46). The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.73.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.