ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.76

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.76 and traded as low as $13.76. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 56,563 shares changing hands.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 375,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

