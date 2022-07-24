Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE AX.UN opened at C$11.48 on Wednesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1 year low of C$10.91 and a 1 year high of C$13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

In related news, Director Salim Manji purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,315,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,975,283.75. Insiders have purchased 10,210 shares of company stock valued at $118,881 in the last quarter.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

