Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UNGet Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

Shares of TSE AX.UN opened at C$11.48 on Wednesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1 year low of C$10.91 and a 1 year high of C$13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Director Salim Manji purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,315,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,975,283.75. Insiders have purchased 10,210 shares of company stock valued at $118,881 in the last quarter.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

