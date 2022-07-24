Ark (ARK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.96 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $63.79 million and $12.96 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 138,555,353 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

