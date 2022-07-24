Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.50.

Shares of SYK opened at $199.42 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.72 and a 200-day moving average of $240.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

