Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $35,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,103,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,242,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $434.74 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.78.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.