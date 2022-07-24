Archer DAO Governance Token One Day Volume Tops $1.08 Million (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $33.25 million and $1.08 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Archer DAO Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00030642 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000092 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007331 BTC.
- Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001938 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.
Archer DAO Governance Token Coin Profile
ARCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,232,627 coins. The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io.
Archer DAO Governance Token Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
