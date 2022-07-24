Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.08 Million

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Archer DAO Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market cap of $33.25 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00031204 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007266 BTC.
- Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001938 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.
About Archer DAO Governance Token
Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,232,627 coins. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao.
Archer DAO Governance Token Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Archer DAO Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Archer DAO Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Archer DAO Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.