APYSwap (APYS) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

APYSwap (APYS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $426,979.70 and $53,008.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00017039 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00033091 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.

Buying and Selling APYSwap

