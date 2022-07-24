APYSwap (APYS) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

APYSwap (APYS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $426,979.70 and $53,008.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004461 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00017039 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001830 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00033091 BTC.
APYSwap Coin Profile
APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.
Buying and Selling APYSwap
