Appleton Group LLC Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Enphase Energy accounts for about 0.8% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $7,408,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $784,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $211.54 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.72. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 180.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

