Appleton Group LLC Sells 812 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Appleton Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor makes up 0.5% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,378 shares of company stock worth $1,455,809. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

