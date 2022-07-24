Appleton Group LLC Makes New $453,000 Investment in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 accounts for approximately 0.6% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.