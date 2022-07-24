Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an average rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.91.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

