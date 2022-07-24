Analysts Set TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) PT at $67.90

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. TC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 106.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in TC Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 26.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.