Analysts Set DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Price Target at $37.67

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCP. StockNews.com cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised DCP Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

DCP opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 2.89. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. DCP Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 90.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

