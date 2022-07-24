Analysts Set DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Price Target at $37.67

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCP. StockNews.com cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised DCP Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.
DCP Midstream Price Performance
DCP opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 2.89. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23.
DCP Midstream Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 90.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DCP Midstream
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DCP Midstream Company Profile
DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.
