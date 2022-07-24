Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Analog Devices and Arteris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $7.32 billion 11.60 $1.39 billion $3.53 46.25 Arteris $37.86 million 6.66 -$23.38 million N/A N/A

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Arteris.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 4 16 0 2.80 Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent ratings for Analog Devices and Arteris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Analog Devices currently has a consensus target price of $195.79, suggesting a potential upside of 19.92%. Arteris has a consensus target price of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 212.24%. Given Arteris’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arteris is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Arteris shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Analog Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.3% of Arteris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and Arteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 16.84% 12.11% 8.59% Arteris N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Analog Devices beats Arteris on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs. It also offers high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure; and microelectromechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes for sense rotation, inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, and broadband switches for radio and instrument systems, as well as isolators. In addition, the company offers digital signal processing and system products for high-speed numeric calculations. It serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, instrumentation, aerospace, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, the rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. Analog Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC, a silicon-proven interconnect IP product; FlexNoC Resilience Package, which provides on-chip data protection; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product; and Physical interconnect aware NoC optimizer, a software tool that estimates physical layout effects during the architecture and logic development stages of an SoC interconnect design; The company also offers FlexWay for IP subsystem interconnect; FlexPSI for All-digital inter chip link; and FlexNoC Physical for linking physical placement and routing tools. In addition, it provides IP deployment software solutions, including specification, design, documentation, artificial intelligence (AI) package, design data intelligence, and harmony trace. The company serves customers in the automotive, AI/machine learning, 5G and wireless communications, data centers, consumer electronics, and other markets. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

