Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $731,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,130,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,209,000 after acquiring an additional 321,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,911 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $163.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.41 and a 200-day moving average of $158.61. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

