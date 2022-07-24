Amon (AMN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $83.00

Amon (AMN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Amon has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Amon coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $150,622.38 and approximately $83.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Amon

Amon is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech.

Buying and Selling Amon

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

