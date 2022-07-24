Alpaca Finance Price Tops $0.25 (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $35.98 million and $6.08 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001118 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

