Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gold Resource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Gold Resource Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GORO opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $137.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.63. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource ( NYSE:GORO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Gold Resource will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

