Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.15

Shares of Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.15 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 18.78 ($0.22). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.23), with a volume of 26,772 shares changing hands.
Allergy Therapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %
The stock has a market cap of £123.97 million and a PE ratio of -24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.10.
Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile
Allergy Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.
