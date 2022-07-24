Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after buying an additional 591,700 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after buying an additional 898,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after buying an additional 1,868,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,938,000 after buying an additional 299,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,043,000 after buying an additional 978,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $100.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.84. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $206.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.39.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

