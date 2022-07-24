Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001145 BTC on exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $54.30 million and $344,847.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,938.94 or 1.00012596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 206,844,153 coins. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im.

Aleph.im Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.