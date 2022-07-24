Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives $77.95 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADC. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.8 %

ADC stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.36. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

