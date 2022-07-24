Aew Capital Management L P Has $71.10 Million Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Aew Capital Management L P reduced its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,546,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 386,335 shares during the quarter. Macerich comprises 2.1% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Macerich were worth $71,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Macerich by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Price Performance

Shares of MAC opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.94.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macerich

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,716.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,716.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,796.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,450. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.