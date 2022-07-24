Aew Capital Management L P Has $169.24 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,777 shares during the period. Sun Communities accounts for approximately 4.9% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.79% of Sun Communities worth $169,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,997,000 after acquiring an additional 845,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,724,000 after acquiring an additional 336,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,884,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,594,000 after acquiring an additional 223,492 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,263,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,738,000 after acquiring an additional 43,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,128,000.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price target on Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.25.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $160.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.64 and a 12-month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 113.55%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Further Reading

