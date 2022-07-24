Aew Capital Management L P Cuts Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Aew Capital Management L P reduced its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 592,898 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 0.23% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $32,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.90%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

