ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

ADT Stock Performance

ADT stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. ADT has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ADT will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -48.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth about $472,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,412 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 63,996 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 27.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,207 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 40.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

