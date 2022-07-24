Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0090

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,430.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,553.85 or 0.06927340 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00023398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00252914 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00116704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00658290 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.65 or 0.00555708 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005996 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

