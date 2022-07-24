ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ACAD opened at $14.42 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,447 shares of company stock worth $189,750. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 196,202 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 463,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 875,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,207,000 after acquiring an additional 81,222 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

