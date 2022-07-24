abrdn plc Purchases 1,174,685 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,824,957 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174,685 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 0.8% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.41% of TJX Companies worth $296,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.05.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

