abrdn plc Lowers Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,473,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,674 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $175,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in MetLife by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in MetLife by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE MET opened at $60.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average is $66.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.