abrdn plc Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,927,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 85,556 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 0.8% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. abrdn plc owned about 0.37% of Analog Devices worth $321,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,374,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,631.1% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,155,000 after purchasing an additional 794,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after purchasing an additional 569,252 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,437,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,414,000 after purchasing an additional 511,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 510,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,138,000 after purchasing an additional 407,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,911. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.2 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $163.27 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.61. The company has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.12%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

