abrdn plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,692,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 355,817 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises 1.0% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. abrdn plc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $391,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.